Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant in a major dilemma- destroy the letter given by husband or lose her one wish; what will she choose?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is in its finale week. The top five contestants are very close to the trophy. The list of celebrity contestants who have managed to make it to the finale are Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. To make the game more interesting, Bigg Boss has decided to grant one wish to the contestants but not before they give a big sacrifice. In the new promo of Bigg Boss 14, we see all the contestants gathered in a room.

Bigg Boss asks everyone to tell their last wish of the season. Aly Goni says that he wants to do a video call with his mother and wants to see his sister's kids. Nikki Tamboli is seen crying saying that she has not seen her parents since five months. Then the moment of sacrifice arrives. Rakhi Sawant is asked to destroy the letter that she received from her husband during Christmas. Rakhi seems confused as she says that she reads the letter whenever she is low and has feelings attached. She even says that her husband called her 'Jaan'. But will she destroy the letter is something we will get to know only when the episode airs?

Nikki Tamboli, on the other hand, has to convince Rahul Vaidya to destroy the scarf of his ladylove Disha Parmar if she wants Bigg Boss to grant her wish. Will Rahul do so? A part of the promo also shows that Nikki has been given the opportunity to leave the show with Rs 6 lakh. Check out the promo here:

The last few days of Bigg Boss 14 definitely appear to be pretty interesting.

