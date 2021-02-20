BIGG BOSS 14: Rakhi Sawant reveals about her childhood days, says her mom used to lock them in the house, shares her sister’s ordeal post her husband's demise 

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and Bollywood. The actress has come up the hard way and has struggled a lot to reach where she is today.

She is known as the entertainer number one in the Bigg Boss house where currently she is grabbing the headlines for her fights with the contestants.

The actress entered the house as a challenger and have become the finalist of the show and is gaining a good amount of support and votes.

During the live feed Rakhi was seen talking to Paras about her childhood days and how her mom used to lock the children in the house including her sister and brother and go out as she was worried that no should harm her kids.

She further said that till now her sister is like this she likes to sit in a room sometimes in a dark room and slowly her kids are also becoming this way, to which she had told her sister to encourage them to go out and play and explore the world.

Rakhi also said that post her sister’s husband demise she encouraged her sister to work and stand upon her feet and to bring up the kids alone.

She said that when she sees her sister’s problems and sadness, she feels her problems are nothing, there are times she feels in front of others problems her struggles are nothing.

Well, Rakhi seems to have really seen a lot of pain and struggle in her life and in spite of that she has the ability to entertain others and make them laugh by hiding her pains of life, it’s a commendable quality to have.

There is no doubt that she is one of the most loved personalities on television and she does have a massive fan following.

