Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she is part of BB because of Sohail Khan, thinks that Abhinav will take the trophy home

MUMBAI: The makers of Bigg Boss brought in the biggest twist in when they introduced the challengers (ex-contestants of the show).

We have seen five challengers enter the house and change the game.

Raki Sawant is one of the challengers who will be entering the house soon. She didn’t enter with other challengers as she has been quarantined and has to complete a certain number of days before she enters.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Rakhi and asked her if she is excited to enter the BB house.

Rakhi replied that she is super excited to enter the show even though there is some time to go for her entry.

She further said that she is here because of Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, who recommend her.

Rakhi reveals that she had called Sohil Khan and told him that she wants to enter Bigg Boss again and restart her career. That’s when he recommended her name to Salman.

She is thankful to Sohail Khan for helping her out and giving her work.

Rakhi further stated that Abhinav Shukla is playing the game like Rahul Roy of her season. He plays very silently and then emerges as the winner of the show.

On the other hand, she said that the best player is Rubina, as she is cunning and smart.

Well, do you agree with her?

