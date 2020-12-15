Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant shares how her stint in Bigg Boss helped her launch an illustrious career her family is proud of

MUMBAI: A daughter’s first love will always be her father, that beautiful bond is one we cherish for a lifetime. Rakhi Sawant proved how special her bond with her dad was by sharing an emotional story of how she made him proud. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, daddy’s little girl Rakhi revealed how her stint in Bigg Boss helped her jumpstart her career, leading to her father saying some precious words during his dying days that she will treasure forever.

In a sincere discussion with Rahul and Abhinav, she shared, “Mera khandan ab bohot pyaar karte hai mujhe abhi. Sab logo bolte hai, tune aacha kiya. Mere liye yeh khushi hai ki marte marte bhi Daddy ne bola tune aacha kiya. Yeh mere liye important hai. Kyunki maine Bigg Boss kiya tha first, ek hota hai na purane khandan mein aisa lagta hai ki beta hi sab kuch karega. Beti kuch nahi kar sakti. Beti chand pe pahunch gayi yaar. Chahe maine kuch bhi kiya, hasaya logon ko, yah log controversy queen bolte hain, kuch kiya toh saahi na? Road pe baith ke bheek toh nahi manga na? Aur galat toh nahi kiya na kuch? Sab alag alag hai yaar. Main kabhi roti nahi hoon lekin is liye roi ke end of the day dad ko laga maine kiya kuch life mein.”

Nothing beats making your family proud, and we hope Rakhi continues to amass even more success in the future! Catch up on all her adventures in the house only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.