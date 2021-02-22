BIGG BOSS 14: Rakhi Sawant speaks about her special bond with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Finally, Bigg Boss 14 as come to an end, and Rubina emerges as the winner of the show but there was one contestant who really entertained in the Bigg Boss house and that is none other than Rakhi Sawant.

The show was going low on TRP but with the entry of the challengers especially Rakhi Sawant the TRP started to increase and finally Bigg Boss season 14 became a success until then the show was a big flop.

Rakhi with her funny stunts in the house be it acting like Julie or flirting with Abhinav her every gesture was loved by the audience and single handley she entertained the Bigg Boss audiences.

There were times where she crossed her lines and then got slammed by host Salman Khan. The actresses grabbed the headlines for her mention of her husband Ritiesh and people sympathized with her for her emotions as there were real.

The entertainer of the BB14 house Rakhi Sawant has something very special to takeaway. Sawant who went out on television to proclaim her love for Abhinav Shukla is now letting the world know about her relationship with Salman Khan, whom she considers as Bhai.

Post the finale, Rakhi interacted with the media and was asked how would her bond with Salman Khan be post the show to which she said “Salman Khan is my brother and will always remain one. This bracelet means a lot to me as it is the reflection of my brother, “she concluded.

Well, we have seen the soft corner Salman had for Rakhi and when the actress had spoken to Tellychakkar she had mentioned that she is in Bigg Boss because of Sohil Khan as she called him and requested him that she wanted to be a part of the show and that’s how she came in as a challenger.

She does have a sister bond with both the Khan brothers.

