Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant tears-off husband Riteish's letter out of frustration

MUMBAI: In the latest episode, during the task when Bigg Boss announced that if Rakhi has to survive in the task, she will have to tear the letter sent by her husband Ritesh on the occasion of Christmas. The Main Hoon Na actress thought about it a little and decided to sacrifice it.

Rakhi goes inside the house and gets the letter, she asks the other housemates to help her make a decision. All of them told her that if she was emotionally attached to the letter she should not destroy it.

However, Rakhi explained in details about her relationship with her husband. She said, "I love my husband and I've got married with all my heart. I will be hurt after destroying it. But I also feel that what kind of a relationship I am in when I haven't met my husband for the last 2 years. I feel I have all the right to think about myself. If my husband would have helped me financially then I would have not come to Bigg Boss, tried again for my comeback or would have been eager to earn money. But he did not help me, he did not pay my loans. I am still paying for money, he is only helping with insurance.".

Rakhi further added that she had not got any happiness in the last two years of her marriage. Her relationship with her husband is not like Rubina and Abhinav or any other married couple. She also shared that she has not stayed with her husband or been on a honeymoon. She even called her marriage 'jhol' (scam) and said that her husband disclosed his previous marriage and kid only after tying the knot with her.

Rakhi shared that she feels cheated and doesn't want to spoil someone else's life for herself. Hence, she destroyed her husband's letter, stating that the show Bigg Boss is more important than the letter.

