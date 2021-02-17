Bigg Boss 14: Read to know WHAT promises did inmates Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni make to former contestant Arshi Khan

MUMBAI: As the reality show Bigg Boss 14 is nearing it's finale, contestants who are evicted are recalling their time spent inside the house. Among them, Arshi Khan recalls her friendship with co-contestants Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni and calls it a 'relationship of a lifetime'.

She says, "I'm just waiting for the finale week to end and then we are set to celebrate our family. We fought, teased each other but that's who I am. Mujhe maza aata hai jab mein ruth jaun, toh koi mujhe manaye yaa fir mere liye stand le, jhagra kare. I feel mujhe apne season mein itne ache dost nahi mile jitne iss season mein mile and I'm really happy.".

Revealing some secrets from the house, she said, "Aly and Rahul have always loved non-veg food cooked by me. I'm sure they are missing it now. They have promised to eat with me every weekend. And I'm dil se waiting to cook some food for them and celebrate. Them apart, Rahul has promised to find a groom for me. They also want me to act in South movies. We enjoyed a lot inside the house. And yes, I wish one of them lifts the trophy.".

Arshi, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, was brought back as a challenger to pep up the drama in the latest season. Salman Khan even joked that now that she was evicted, there's nobody left to talk in Urdu with him.

In the last weekend, he mentioned missing Arshi in the house and had also praised Arshi and said that she is a good girl.

Rahul Vaidya recited a 'shayari' for her and Aly Goni got teary-eyed during her eviction.

Arshi has acted in TV shows like Vish and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

Credit: Bombay Times