Bigg Boss 14: Read to know why Aly Goni deserves to win the show

MUMBAI: Aly Goni’s acting cops have impressed fans. He is one of the most popular actors. Currently, he is making headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss 14.

The actor first entered Bigg Boss 14 to support his close friend Jasmin Bhasin. He had to step out, pretty soon, in his bid to protect her in the game. However, he was brought back again and not only is he playing the game well, he has even made it to the finale week of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why Aly should win.

One of the most common traits of Bigg Boss winners across all seasons, has been the ability to not just have views and opinions on important matters inside the house, but also to express those in the most emphatic manner. Aly knows when it is "someone else's fight" and he need not interfere and when it is "something so wrong" that he needs to intervene. Aly has steered clear of unnecessary and irrational fights inside the house. In fact, he never even interfered in fights involving two of his closest people - Jasmin and Rahul.

In his own words, Aly's and Rahul's bond is one of the most iconic ones across the history of Bigg Boss. Both the actor and the singer have shown immense respect for each other, as well as their families. Not just fans, even most celebs and guests visiting Bigg Boss over past few months have appreciated Aly and Rahul's friendship.

Unlike most other contestants, Aly has not had orchestrated, or planned social media trends for his support. If he does win the show, it will be almost without any PR campaigns.

