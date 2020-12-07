BIGG BOSS 14: Read to know why Gehana Vasisth has targetted Rahul Mahajan 

MUMBAI: Gehana Vasisth who is known for stirring up controversies and gaining limelight has come up with a new hypothesis.

The actress, who often claims to know the personal life of celebrities getting locked inside the Bigg Boss house, now has something to say about Rahul Mahajan's ‘hidden’ marriage. Rahul re-entered the current season of Bigg Boss 14 last night as a challenger. Now Gehana Vasisth has claimed Rahul has been married not three, but four times.

According to the media reports, the Late Pramod Mahajan’s son Rahul Mahajan got married to a 25-year-old model from Kazakhstan, Natalya Ilina, in a private ceremony in 2018. The Kazakhstan model even converted to Hinduism after her marriage to Mahajan. This is the 43-year-old’s third marriage after being initially married to pilot Shweta Singh and then, to reality show Rahul ka Swayamvar contestant Dimpy Ganguly.

“With Natalya, I discovered true companionship,” Rahul had stated in an interview.

Shockingly, Gehana Vasisth has recently alleged that Mahajan has been married not three, but four times. She alleged that he got secretly married to a Mumbai-based model Bhavisha 'Dolly' Desai, who originally hails from Goa but has been working in Mumbai for the last 15-18 years.

Also Read: Viewers to witness Sai and Bhavani's DEEP-ROOTED face-off in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

As per the claims, Desai alleged that after a few months of marriage Mahajan deserted her and they are not in touch any more.

Gehana Vasisth alleges that Rahul was secretly married to a Mumbai-based model and actor Bhavisha Dolly Desai in a private and secret ceremony at a temple in Thane district.

Rahul Mahajan’s previous weddings ended with the accusations of domestic violence.

His first wife Shweta was his childhood friend and the two knew each other for 13 years. She had accused him of physically abusing her. The couple got separated in December 2007 and were granted a divorce in 2008.

Later, Rahul Mahajan got married to Dimpy Ganguly on national TV in 2010 on the reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega. The couple got divorced four years later on 25th February 2014.

Also Read: Hina Khan flaunts a huge diamond ring; has she got ENGAGED to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal?

Credit: SpotboyE