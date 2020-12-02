Bigg Boss 14: Read to know why Jasmin Bhasin opts to leave the BB 14 house soon

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 suddenly turned a lot more interesting after Salman Khan announced during Weekend Ka Vaar that only four finalists shall remain in the BB house by the end of this week.

While we saw Pavitra Punia get eliminated during the weekend due to fewer votes, a task took place in last night’s episode, and Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin lost, thereby putting them in a tough spot where they had to decide which one of the two will leave the house.

Reports on the Internet stated that Aly Goni will be evicted, and after that, Kavita Kaushik will be seen leaving the BB house.

A few hours ago, reports stating that Jasmin Bhasin will be of the BB house surfaced too. However, Jasmin hasn’t been evicted. Yes, Jasmin Bhasin will be seen leaving the Bigg Boss house, but unlike other contestants, she won’t be evicted. We hear that the actress will leave the BB house due to medical reasons. But there’s still a glimmer of hope for Jasmin Bhasin fans, as she may re-enter the house and still be in the race to become one of the finalists.

Meanwhile, it still remains to be seen who the four finalists would be.

The makers have been introducing several twists and turns in this season of Bigg Boss, keeping up with the theme ‘ab scene paltega’. Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestants Kashemra Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, and Manu Panjabi will also be seen entering the BB house.

While Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah were seen in the first season of Bigg Boss, Rahul Mahajan appeared in the second season. Manu Punjabi was among the most entertaining contestants in season 10, while Vikas Gupta was the second runner up in season 11. Arshi Khan had also participated in season 11.

Credit: SpotboyE