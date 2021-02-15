Bigg Boss 14: Rubina and Rahul Vaidya finally patch up for the finale week, discuss relationships

MUMBAI: The finale of the show is just a week away, and all the contestants are giving their best shot to be finalists of the show.

This is a special week, as all the contestants' friends/family members have joined them as their connections and will help them to go to the finale.

Rubina since day has marked her presence in the house and as come out as of the strongest contestant. The actress has played the game exceptionally well.

On the other hand, Rahul had left the house as he was getting homesick and wanted to meet his parents, but post his eviction, fans were highly disappointed.

After his return, once again, the singer is back in action. Though his game had weakened this week, he has bounced back like a lion, and the audiences are loving it.

Both contestants have been at loggerheads since day one.

There are times when fans have wanted to see them play together, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Now since only 5 days are left for the finale, seems like Rahul and Rubina have mended their differences.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Rubina and Rahul sat together for the first time and had a chat about relationships.

Rubina praised Rahul for his guts and confidence in promising Disha on Bigg Boss, to which Rahul said that at some point in the house, your head doesn’t work and you just listen to your heart. That’s what he did.

In the upcoming episode of the show, a few RJs will be entering the house and there would be a moment when Rahul will sing a song for Rubina and say that the differences have been mended. That’s when an RJ says that it is one of the best moments of the show.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's tiff with Nikki Tamboli inside the BB house )

During the live feed, Rubina and Rahul had a bet of 20K. Rubina said, "After the finale, don’t run away, as if you lose you owe me this 20K. On the other hand, Rahul says if he loses, he will take the money from Bigg Boss makers and would give it. Rubina also tells that she will take it from Abhinav and give it to him.

It seems like that Rahul and Rubin are slowly sorting their friendship and are going to be cordial before the finale, and that’s what the audiences want.

Fans have commented saying that they are loving this fun banter between the two and it’s a shame and big disappointment that it has began so late, but they are enjoying this new friendship.

Well, there is no doubt that both Rahul and Rubina are very strong contestants of the show, and the battle of the winner is going to happen between these two as they both have a massive fan following.

What do you think of this new friendship? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Wow! Asim collaborates with Salman Khan for this project; fans rejoice! )