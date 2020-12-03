Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik’s drastic fall-out is doing the rounds, Read

MUMBAI: In the previous night episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik staged a walkout after a heated conversation with Rubina Dilaik post-which, Bigg Boss had shown the contestants the footage displaying their anti-sportsmanship spirit.

Here, Rubina tells that everyone has got an attitude and ego. Nikki cuts her saying that even she was doing nothing and sitting idle. Their fight continues and in between enters Kavita.

Later, Kavita threatens Rubina that she will show her who is the real boss when she meets her outside the Bigg Boss House. Rubina doesn’t take this threat lightly and enters into loggerheads with Kavita through a head-on fight.

Things get so serious that no housemates intervene. Kavita also threatens Rubina saying, “Tere husband ke bare pata hai?”. Rubina throws caution to the wind and dares Kavita to reveal whatever she wants.

After a yelling fight, Rubina shouts saying, “You are just a ruthless woman with no etiquette. You know how to push with b***s.”.

Kavita adds, “Tere jaise ke liye main apne ghar ke darwaza nahi kholti.”.

Rubina hits back saying, “You are a zero woman, nil battey sannatta, headless chicken. Ye gunda-gardi bahar karna mere saamne nahi.”, to which Kavita says, “Ek laafa marungi.”.

Kavita makes use of this to exit the house and storms out as she decides not to be in the same house with Rubina and Abhinav.

Even after she walks out, Rubina kept on shouting by saying, “You are a senseless, worthless woman, who will come back apna thuka hua chaatne. Jis thaali me khaati hai ussi me ched karti hai. Bhagouri kahin ki.”.

The housemates are all in a shock over this and Nikki can’t even believe that her friend in the house has just walked out.

As the day ends, Bigg Boss closes the gate and housemates ponder upon Kavita's comeback.

Credit: Bombay Times