Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik decides to catch hold of Kavita-Ronnit for the false allegations against husband Abhinav

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 has been managing to entertain the viewers till now. The audiences are loving how the makers introduced a team of challengers along with Vikas Gupta who entered the house and spiced up the drama.

In tonight's episode, the viewers will see how Vikas Gupta will be seen talking to Abhinav Shukla.

Vikas will tell Abhinav of the allegations that Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas had put on Abhinav.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan asks Salman Khan, '‘How R U Aging Backwards?’ after seeing shirtless pics

Vikas tells Abhinav how Ronnit accused Abhinav of sending dirty messages to his wife Kavita. He also revealed how Abhinav used their house for shooting a short film and much more.

Abhinav was extremely shocked to hear all this and he told all this to Rubina Dilaik. She was too shocked to hear this and asked Abhinav if had saved all the messages as proof. Abhinav tells Rubina that he has all the messages stored in his phone.

Rubina decides to confront Kavita and her husband about the same and clear things. She was fuming in anger for all the false allegations she has imposed on her husband.

Well, this was extremely shocking to hear.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki is back in the house; tells Eijaz that he is playing the game well and not to trust anyone