Bigg Boss 14: Rubina trends on social media with the hashtag #OurPrideRubina

MUMBAI: Rubina is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, and since day one the actress has played the game and stood out in the house and came into the notice of the audiences.

These days it's only Rubina who is seen in the game. She has a very strong personality and stands out in the show.

Even before entering the house, Rubina had a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all and her fans are going all out to shower her with so much love and support.

She is the only contestant in this season who has been nominated every single week and has topped the voting lines and has been saved on the show.

Even though every weekend Salman Khan pulls her up during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she fights back and puts ahead her points with a lot of dignity.

Rubina has had a heavy week in the house and now her fans are once again making her trend online with the hashtag #OurPrideRubina.

Now, fans have come out and are saying that she is so strong in the Bigg Boss house so how can no one support her.

They are also calling her the queen who fought for the right, stood against bullies and rebelled against the wrong things.

Netizens are also saying that Rubina is valuable and powerful and deserves every chance and opportunity in the world to achieve her dreams and that she is playing the game extremely well.

Fans have full faith in the actresses that she can play this game alone and can come out as a winner of the show.

Well, no doubt that Rubina is a strong contestant and her fans are supporting her unconditionally.

