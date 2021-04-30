Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant candidly goofs up while following the COVID-19 regulations, READ

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant made an appearance in the city amid the pandemic.

She was spotted at her usual best, that is interacting with the shutterbugs while wearing double masks and carrying a bottle, spray and a pocket sanitiser.

However this time, she was seen giving some tips on Coronavirus and how one should tackle it, considering the current situation.

She was seen requesting the shutterbugs to stay safe as well as telling them not to let ‘Corona’ get young and bring to its maturity.

According to her, using normal face wash and hand wash, people are making Corona young.

Rakhi also mentions that one should fight with the virus instead of ‘paalna and posna’.

She was heard saying, “Dekho, aapko Corona ko paalo mat, Corona ko jaawan mat hone do. Abhi wo bachcha hai jo sabki jaan le raha hai. Kaise main bayati hu, aap haath dhote hona jawan hone wale soap se, body wash, face wash, toh Corona jawaan ho raha hai, aap samjh rahe ho na. Toh aapko Corona ko paal poske bada mat karo (Listen, you all should not let Corona get young, it is still a kid who is taking everyone’s life. I’ll explain, people wash their hands with youthful soaps and hence, they are getting young. So, you don't have to take care of it).".

Showing them how to use the sanitiser, she stated that whenever anyone sees Corona around, spray them with it.

She requests everyone to stay safe as the condition in the country is getting worse. “Samshaan ghat pe jage nahi hai murde jalane ke liye. So, I request please mask peheno, wo bhi double mask. Apne aap ko bachao, apne parents ko bachao, aas paas ke logon ko bachao.”, Rakhi further said to the paps.

