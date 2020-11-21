Bigg Boss 14: Sakshi Singh Dhoni conveys a warm response to BB 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya's sweet birthday wish for the former

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni turned a year older yesterday as she rang her 32nd birthday in Dubai.

Wishing her was Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya. As the singer is currently locked inside the TV reality show, his social media team penned a birthday wish for her on his behalf.

The team shared an unseen picture of Bigg Boss14 contestant with the birthday girl, wherein one can see MS Dhoni posing along with them.

Sharing the pic on Rahul’s INSTA story, the team wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY sakshisingh_r”, to which the birthday girl replied back with, “rahulvaidyarkv thank u !”, following a hugging emoji.

Last night, Sakshi shared a picture with MS Dhoni from her birthday celebration and added red hearts in the caption.

Though many players are back in India after the wrap up of Indian Premier League 2020 hosted in Dubai this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the former Indian skipper decided to stay back a little longer.

In one of the videos posted by IPL team 'Chennai Super Kings' (led by MS Dhoni), Sakshi shared that she would not have looked at him if they would have met when Dhoni sported long hair. She said, “Luckily I didn’t see him with that long hair. If I had met him when he had that orange long hair I wouldn’t even have looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. It suited on John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top of it (was not looking great).”.

Also known to be captain cool, she revealed she is the one who can compel him to lose his temper. “I’m the only one who can upset him. He is calm about everything but I am the only one who can provoke him because I’m the closest to him”, Sakshi revealed.

