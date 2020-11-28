News

Bigg Boss 14: Sandiip Sikcand slams Kavita Kaushik, says she becomes a target because she targets everyone

Sandiip Sikcand grills Kavita Kaushik, the housemates agree to him.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
28 Nov 2020 12:17 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar is here and yet again another interesting dhamaka is set to take place in Bigg Boss 14

Well, Salman Khan who has always grilled the contestants for all their deeds throughout the week will now be accompanied by a panel of celebs. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sandiip Sikcand, Kamya Panjabi and Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronit Biswas will be seen questioning the contestants and also extending their support to them. 

Sandip will be seen giving advice to Jasmin Bhasin for her changed personality after Aly Goni's arrival on the show. 

He will advise Jasmin to not entirely depend on Aly for the game and play on her own. 

Apart from that, Sandiip will be seen grilling Kavita who has been constantly at loggerheads with many contestants. 

While Kavita tries to defend herself, Sandip makes a valid point saying that Kavita gets targetted every time because she keeps targetting everyone. 

All the housemates totally agree with Sandiip.

Well, a lot of drama is set to take place in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

