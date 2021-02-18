Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde supports Rahul Vaidya; says channel will decide their WINNER

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The show is nearing its finale with contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya.

Many viewers and ex-contestants have been opinionated about the winner of the show. While a lot of people believe Rubina would win the show, supporters of Rahul and Aly are also immense. Not to forget about Nikki and Rakhi’s fans’ efforts.

Well, now, Shilpa Shinde, winner of Bigg Boss 11, expressed her thoughts about the show and her favourite.

In an instagram post, Shilpa stated that she liked Rahul’s game play in the show. However, she believes that the channel will take their call.

Have a look at her post:

Shilpa was also in the news last season wherein she was against Sidharth Shukla winning the game. Also, she expressed her displeasure towards the makers of the show glorifying Hina Khan (Runner up of the show) more than the winner of that season.

