Bigg Boss 14: Shocking! Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas alleges Abhinav Shukla of drunk calling wife Kavita on several occasions

MUMBAI: Recently, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik had a nasty argument. The ladies screamed at the top of their voices, accusing each other of several things. Kavita even dragged in Abhinav Shukla and stated that Rubina does not know the truth about her husband. Rubina screamed back at her by asking her to reveal whatever she wanted to.

However, Kavita stormed out of the house in the fit of anger. Now, it is Kavita's husband Ronnit who has taken to his Twitter handle to supposedly reveal what his wifey didn't.

He accused Abhinav of drunk calling his wife and asking her to meet at odd hours. He even stated that they had to call the cops on Abhinav for his behaviour.

Ronnit's tweet read, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.".

Ronnit made another tweet saying that Abhinav begged them to let him use their house to shoot for his film. "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make, the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons! aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??", Ronnit wrote.

Both Abhinav and Kavita's fans are taken aback post learning about Ronnit's revelationary allegations.

Credit: SpotboyE