Bigg Boss 14: So, who's going to win this season?

MUMBAI: The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-CCTV drama, housemates Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have made it to the final week of Bigg Boss 14.

We look at what works in favour of these finalists, and what does not.

RUBINA DILAIK

A popular television actress, Rubina made a name with roles in shows such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Within the house, her ‘shikshika' behaviour made her unpopular. Outside, her loyal fan base has been fiercely voting for her. Several top stars have rooted for her, too. In the house, visiting Seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were once heard discussing how Rubina possesses all the qualities to win the show this season. Outside, stars from Bipasha Basu to Kamya Panjabi to Srishty Rode have backed her over the weeks, among others.

Why she should win:

She has survived being the only contestant nominated during her whole stay. Her strong fan following is always around to bail her out. Also, she is one of the smartest players in the show. Her strategies have been sharp compared to others.

Why she shouldn't win:

Till last week, Rubina had the advantage and one free vote of her husband Abhinav Shukla in the show, which somehow helped her in completing her stay in the house. Many wondered, is predictability slowing her down?

RAKHI SAWANT

Drama queen Rakhi has not surprisingly been constant in staying in the spotlight since her entry in the 14th season as a challenger. Undoubtedly, she has been one of the most entertaining characters and soon became one of the most liked contestants for the audience thanks to her no-holds-barred gimmicks and bizarre statements.

Why she should win:

Rakhi is a complete package for the show. From entertainment, to drama, fights and laughter, she has always tried to add some life to an otherwise dull season.

Why she should not win:

Contestants who are deemed ‘in-your-face' have never won Bigg Boss, it is always the strategists who do. Although she has been a complete package, Rakhi, who is popular for her dance numbers in Bollywood, has always seemed a tad underconfident about her gameplay in the 14th season. Also, she does not have a ready fan base to vote for her, unlike TV star Rubina.

NIKKI TAMBOLI

Nikki Tamboli entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with a couple of Telugu and one Tamil film behind her, so not many among the Hindi audience knew her. Her operative mantra initially was being loud, and that helped her make headlines. Soon, she was trying to stay in the news with her fashion statements. She hasn't done anything of note lately, though she has managed to survive till the end.

Why she should win:

From the beginning, Nikki meant business. She played for herself without trying to get into or create camps.

Why she shouldn't win:

She was evicted during the show and once she re-entered her gameplan has been far from exciting. She has become uninteresting over the weeks, and the spark of surprise has almost faded.

RAHUL VAIDYA

Singer Rahul Vaidya without any doubt gives strong competition to the others in the show and has always maintained playing fair and being a pillar to friends in the house. He proved himself in the first season of the singing based reality show "Indian Idol" where he was crowned the second runner's up. The fan base he built then has helped him all through in Bigg Boss.

Why he should win:

Rahul's gameplay has been simple but strong. He steadily performed in tasks and faced nominations when voted by his fellow housemates. Being a popular singer, he has a huge fan base that votes for him.

Why he shouldn't win:

Despite his strong performance in tasks and his contribution to the show, Rahul tends to fade among other personalities such as Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. The camera would only pan on him during his fights with Rubina Dilaik.

ALY GONI

Aly came in as a support system for evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin but he soon established the fact that he means business, that he is good to go right till the end. He took a stand, aced all tasks and even added a sprinkle of romance with Jasmin to amp the show.

Why he should win:

He is a strong personality with a strong fan following. Apart from his participation in tasks, he became a vital part of the show courtesy his brewing romance with Jasmin.

Why he shouldn't win:

Aly was seen entering the show a few weeks later than the other contestants, giving him an edge and a better understanding of the game.

