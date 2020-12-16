Bigg Boss 14: Telly fame Disha Parmar stoked over beau Rahul Vaidya's re-entrance into the show

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya, who had exited the Bigg Boss 14 house voluntarily a few days ago, is back on the reality show once again. Before he re-entered the BB house, he faced several questions from Salman Khan and the latter also scolded him for exiting the BB house in the first place.

After that, all the contestants, except for Kashmera Shah voted in his favour, allowing Rahul to join the reality show again. Rahul made his re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 in last night’s episode, and his ladylove Disha Parmar was too excited to see him back on the show.

A few minutes after Rahul Vaidya’s re-entry was aired on television, Disha Parmar took to her Twitter and wrote, “Hero aa gaya (hero is here)!”.

Sharing yet another video by a fan page of Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar wrote, “KING RKV IS BACK.”. Clearly, Disha Parmar is rooting for Rahul Vaidya’s victory in Bigg Boss 14.

Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga and Kamya Punjabi also extended their support to Rahul. Reacting to his re-entry on Bigg Boss 14, Kamya wrote, “And he is back @rahulvaidya23 #BB14 @ColorsTV”, while Shefali wrote, “Ek tha raja ek thi rani, Raja wapas aaya khatam karega kahani #RahulVadiya #BiggBoss14”. This was the statement Rahul made while addressing Rubina Dilaik post his re-entrance.

During his earlier stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha for marriage on her birthday. Wearing a white tee with 'Marry me' written over it, Rahul went down on one knee and proposed to her on national TV.

Credit: SpotboyE