Bigg Boss 14: Telly fame Nakuul Mehta cheekily declares Pyaar Ka Dard Hai co-star Disha Parmar belonging to BB 14 inmate Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is currently one of the most-loved participants from the show. The singer has managed to garner a massive fan base surrounding him, who always stand in his support on social media.

On the show, Rahul left everyone in shock when he proposed to his ladylove, i.e. actress Disha Parmar on national television.

As Vaidya still awaits Disha’s reply, the actress is doing her best to make sure the singer bags the trophy.

Recently, Disha made a tweet supporting Rahul and thanking his fans. In return, Nakuul Mehta reacted with a cheeky reply.

On Twitter, Disha Parmar tweeted, “You amazing people doing so much effort deserve an applaud!!”. She thanked Rahul Vaidya’s fans for supporting him throughout. The actress mentioned to Rahul’s fans that they deserve an applaud for all the effort that they are taking. She also called the fans ‘amazing people’.

Parmar further continued, “BB14 BELONGS TO RAHUL.” Disha made it very clear through her tweet that she only supports Rahul. She further declared that the BB 14 trophy belongs to the one and only: 'Rahul Vaidya'.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih has a shocking revelation regarding Arjit Taneja

Reacting to Disha’s tweet, actor Nakuul Mehta replied, “Also, Disha.”.

The Ishqbaaaz actor's cheeky answer left Parmar laughing. Disha responded to Nakuul’s reply and wrote, “Hahaha!!”.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on the show, on her Birthday. He wrote, “Will you marry me?” After Rahul’s proposal, recently Disha made a tweet hinting she has replied to the singer’s proposal.

Apart from that, Parmar also recently voted for Rahul when he was nominated during the week.

Also Read: Shubhashish Chakroborty, Renu Jaisinghaniya, and Neelam Pandey bag DD Kisan’s show Daman Mitte Ka

Credit: SpotboyE