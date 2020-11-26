Bigg Boss 14: Tension mounts between husband-wife jodi Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 has something new for the viewers as the game progresses.

The show is seeing popular TV jodi Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik who are also competing with others and also against each other for the game.

Well, we have also seen how the duo has indulged in major disagreements before as both of them have their own strategies and plans to survive in the game.

In tonight's episode, after her tiff with Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina and Abhinav indulge in an argument.

Both are not ready to listen to each other and then, starts the blame game.

Take a look:

Abhinav tells Rubina to use her brains while Rubina says that Abhinav is not able to understand what's going on.

Both deny talking to each other. Well, this shows how the pressure of survival is increasing with every passing day and is causing tiffs between each other.

