Bigg Boss 14: 'Terms of Agreement' to be decided amid Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin for selecting the week's new house-captain

MUMBAI: Every week, Bigg Boss throws in a task for the contestants to choose the new captain of the house.

Last week, in a task, Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik stayed inside a box for more than 24 hours to become the new captain of the house. No one was willing to give up and hence, the decision making power went into the hands of the 'sanchalak', i.e. Rahul Vaidya, who chose Kavita to be the new captain of the house.

This week, the 'Batwara' task took place in the house between team Jasmin Bhasin and team Rubina Dilaik. While the former controlled dining and kitchen area, the latter controlled the bedroom area.

It has been recently confirmed that team Jasmin Bhasin has won the task. Her team consisted of the contestants Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

Since Aly has been already nominated by the Bigg Boss, he cannot become the captain of the house.

Now, through an 'Aapsi Sehmati' (mutual agreement), team Jasmin has to choose a captain between the remaining three.

Another source stated that team Jasmin is unable to reach an agreement as both Rahul and Nikki are adamant that they want to become the new captain of the house. If there is no conclusion, there is a possibility that there will be no captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house in the coming week.

Will Bigg Boss himself intervene? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, fights are catching pace in the Bigg Boss 14 house, making the game interesting ahead.

