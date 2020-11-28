Bigg Boss 14: With the arrival of Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee into the show, host Salman Khan announces the season's 'Finale Week' would commence soon...

MUMBAI: The upcoming Bigg Boss 14's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode seems to be filled with shocking surprises.

The promo of the upcoming WKV episode opens with Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik having an extended argument, where Rubina tells Jasmin that she has lost her real self and she’s gonna regret it very soon.

We will also witness former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, TV show producer Sandiip Sikcand among others, entering the show to call out contestants for their wrongdoings.

Kamya will be seen thrashing Jasmin-Aly by claiming that viewers have witnessed her two sides - one before and the other after Aly’s entry into the house.

Furthermore, Sandiip will be seen calling out Kavita for targeting people inside the house, following which the actress is facing problems with her co-contestants in the grounds of friendship.

Soon, Kamya moves to Rubina and tells her if Jasmin has clearly said that there’s no friendship for her inside the house. She is then seen telling Dilaik that it’s high time she should understand that ‘there are no friends inside the house’.

Well, if you think the surprise of the week is over then let us tell you the important big shocker is yet to come as the other half of the WKV promo showcases Salman Khan revealing that the season's 'Finale Week' would arrive soon, with only 4 contestants moving ahead, while the others will be evicted from the house.

This revelation has surely jolted both the contestants and the viewers of Bigg Boss 14.

