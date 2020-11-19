Bigg Boss 14 in TROUBLE; Karni Sena demands a ban for promoting love Jihad and adultery

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Season 14 of the show is currently on air and the drama is on in full swing.

Season 14 is in trouble again. The ongoing season has not even completed one-and-a-half-months but for the second time has come on the radar of a political group. Sometime back MNS demanded an apology from one of the contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu for his remark regarding Marathi language and now Karni Sena has demanded a ban of the show accusing it of promoting love jihad and adultery.

The show has invited trouble because of a kissing scene. A notice that claims to be from them to the production house Endemol Shine India has been leaked on social media where they have alleged that the promo of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia kissing each other was intentional.

An Instagram page which goes with the name of mr_khabri has shared the notice issued by Dilip Rajput, Vice President of Shree Rajput Karni Sena to the makers says that, "Recently Eijaz Khan was spotted planting a kiss on Pavitra Punia's cheeks. Kissing promos of the show was trended and promoted by Colors TV. We underline that the show is promoting vulgarity and is hurting the social morality of the country. The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable and intimate scenes are part of it. This reality show is encouraging and promoting love jihad which is highly unacceptable. Hence we strongly demand to ban Colors TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'. "If the show is not censored or banned, Shri Rajput Karni Sena will take it to the streets to protest against it,” the notice further stated.

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE