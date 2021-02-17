News

Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati praises Nikki Tamboli's bonding with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni

Nikki Tamboli has been winning everyone’s heart. Read to know what fans have to say about her bonding with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2021 07:52 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The reality show is now gearing up for its finale.

Nikki Tamboli has built some solid friendships in the house of Bigg Boss. The actress has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday morning (February 17) for the close bond she shares with inmates Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni.

Viewers couldn't stop themselves from praising Nikki for forging solid relationships, despite the show being known for its fights.

One user wrote, "Wowwwwwww yaaarrrrrrrr this bond is perfect." Another tweeted, "They really are true sisters at heart." A netizen also shared, "How tightly she was holding Rubina’S hand and not letting her go!!! Man their bond !!!"

Twitterati also praised Nikki and Aly’s chemistry. One wrote, "Just wouuuu what a moment #AlyGoni #NikkiTamboli =#NikLy Just loved it." Another user shared, "Exactly Exactly Exactly !!They look more stunning together #NikLy !! He shouldn't marry that #JasMean bitch !! He's not like her !!"

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA

