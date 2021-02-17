Bigg Boss 14: Unknown miscreants rob ex-contestant Sonali Phogat's house of gold, cash and licenced gun; details inside

MUMBAI: BJP Leader Sonali Phogat who had earlier entered the Bigg Boss 14 house has been robbed. According to the latest reports in PTI, some miscreants have robbed Sonali Phogat’s house, stealing quite a few valuable items from her home. As per the reports, in her statement, Ms Phogat said that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh. She reportedly went to Chandigarh on February 9 and when she came back on February 15, the locks of her house were broken. The CCTV was installed in the house but the thieves took away the digital recorder.

The report further mentioned that ‘Gold and silverware, a silver pot, ₹ 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found to be missing from the house. Sonali was in the house some time where she created a lot of noise when she declared her feelings for Aly Goni. She revealed that she liked him and this invited a lot of criticism for Sonali. She was mercilessly trolled for liking a man of her son’s age. However, Sonali gave a befitting reply in an interview by saying that she doesn’t regret confessing her feelings to Aly.

In an interview with ETimes, she spoke about being hurt to read such things. She said, "Obviously, I was very hurt reading how I was trolled for showing affection for Aly. They abused me saying Aly was much younger to me and almost my son's age. But I replied to each of them saying if you like someone, how does age come into play?. I have no hesitation in confessing my true feelings and I don't regret admitting that I liked Aly."

