Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta accused by Aly of shrewdly replacing others in various projects

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has often been blamed by a few TV celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan for snatching their work.

However, Vikas has always denied these allegations. Now, in the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Vikas Gupta was seen discussing with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni about their issues. The creative producer-turned-host told Jasmin that she should clear the misunderstanding and not arrive at a decision.

He further asserted that she should confront him and not just react to what someone told her.

Jasmin was in no mood to discuss and stated that if she would have taken a decision, she would not be talking to him. She told him that she will do it once they are out of the house.

Jasmin also told Vikas that she won't be able to trust him in the show and the latter asks her what if he has not told the things that she has heard from people.

While Jasmin insists on dealing with it outside the show, Vikas continues to talk about it.

Aly joins the conversation and tells Vikas that he has done few things against Jasmin and him and four-five people have spoken against him.

Also Read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Shreya Kalra-Nisha Dhaundiyal ACCUSE Nikhil Chinapa of showing FAVORITISM towards Micheal Ajay

Vikas asks Aly if he really thinks that he would talk about them with so many people and Aly responds saying he has heard from people.

Vikas then tells Aly that the only thing that he must have spoken about them is that he did not have a great experience while doing Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor retorts back stating he is not a kid to react to such a thing.

He then reveals that his close people have told him that when they were finalised for a show, but Vikas got him replaced. Vikas says that he never stops people from getting work and this is his goal in life.

Keep reading this space for more updates from Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: Avneet Kaur, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Krystle Dsouza and Mouni Roy show us how the PURPLE MAKE-UP TREND will RULE 2021!

Credit: Bombay Times