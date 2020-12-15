Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta asked to leave the house for his behavior towards Arshi Khan! What do you think about the decision?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 house is turning into a battleground as the game is progressing. The contestants are upping their game for survival and a lot of drama is taking place.

The show has seen how the team of challengers is giving a tough time to the contestants. Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi entered the house with Vikas Gupta.

In the recent episode, Vikas and Arshi had a major showdown. Arshi got extremely personal by talking about Vikas and his family. This didn't go well with him.

Both got physically violent towards each other and in the heat of the moment, Vikas pushed Arshi in the swimming pool. He just walked away saying that he doesn't give a damn.

Everyone in the house was shocked by Vikas' response towards Arshi and it created havoc. Vikas was immediately asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss.

Tellychakkar conducted a poll where the audiences were asked their opinion on Vikas Gupta's exit.

Here's whom they favoured:

The maximum number of votes was for Vikas who thought that his eviction was unfair and he should have got another chance.

Check out what the viewers have to say on this entire fiasco:

Arshi and Vikas both were equally guilty and Vikas faced the punishment alone which was unfair.

