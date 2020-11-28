Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Jasmine and Rubina at loggerheads

MUMBAI: Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav shared a great bond of friendship in the BB14 house since day one. The three were always seen talking and engaging in fun banter.

They used to guide each other in the game as well, but it seems like there is a crack in the friendship now. The other housemates used to give their examples of how they have stuck with each other and never given up on their friendship.

But during the last two tasks, Rubina and Jasmine had differences and looks like the friendship is over.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are always good to watch as the host Salman Khan takes the case of the contestants and guides them on how to play the game.

Now, once again during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jasmine and Rubina will be locking horns and putting allegations on each other.

Jasmine will say that she never took Rubina as a friend and that she has come to know her true colours and on the other hand, Rubina will tell her that if she is wrong also as a friend, she will support her as she doesn’t want her moral to break down.

Jasmine in return chokes and tells Salman Khan that she has kept her friends above everything and now she has realised who is who and thus she will play the game according to her.

Well, seems like the differences between Rubina and Jasmine won’t end soon.

The two are no more friends and are playing against each other. It looks like their friendship has ended.

