Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Namak Ishq Ka actress Shruti Sharma to grace the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. Currently, season 14 of the show is on air. And Bigg Boss 14 will see its finale week soon.

It's official that Abhinav Shukla has gone on to become the certain second finalist of the show. As known, there are apparently only four out of the eight contestants that will be coming in the finale and now, two names are sealed.

While Eijaz Khan already won that first spot, Abhinav has now become the second official finalist. And this Weekend Ka Vaar will be special for many reasons.

In addition to the challengers Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Kashmira Shah, and Vikas Gupta who will be entering the house, this Weekend Ka Vaar will also see Shruti Sharma coming on the show.

Well, Colors' upcoming show is Namak Ishq Ka. It stars Shruti in the lead role. The actress will be seen promoting her upcoming project on the show.

Namak Ishq Ka is the story of Chamcham, who is looked down upon for her profession but in a twist of fate, is married into a reputable family in Mumbai. But as she tries to fend off prejudice, she sets out on a journey of finding her footing in the new family and eventually love.

