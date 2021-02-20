Bigg Boss 14: WHAT? Aly Goni's brother is clueless about Aly's romantic relationship with Jasmin; read more

MUMBAI: Ever since the viewers saw Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin together and have witnessed their cute moments, their fans started shipping them together. They have also coined a term for the couple which is Jasly. In fact, when Jasmin was evicted from the house, Aly was devastated, so much so that he even suffered an asthma attack inside the house. Amidst all this, one always wonder if there is anything more than friendship. Answering the most haunting question, Aly’s brother Arslan Goni, in a recent chat revealed that to his knowledge, Jasmin and Aly are only friends.

“To my knowledge, Aly and Jasmin are friends. That is as per my last meeting with them and the last time I met them, was obviously, I know them to be very good friends. Now obviously there is some romantic angle which is being talked about and being spoken about. But I would say is that as a respect to brother, till the time he doesn’t say anything to me, I am not going to comment on it,” Arslan said. He further added, “I like Jasmin. She is a wonderful girl. But I don’t know what is going on over there. I don’t know if they have anything more than friendship. Lots of people are saying that it is looking like that but till the time he doesn’t say something from his mouth to me, I will refrain from commenting on it.”

In the same conversation, Arslan said he is quite confident that Aly will surely win the trophy of Bigg Boss 14 who is battling with Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik.

Credits: spotboye