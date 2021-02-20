Bigg Boss 14: What! Does Rajkumar Rao hint at a new member? ; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is only 2 days away from reaching its finale and fans have already started predicting who will be the winner of the show. While some are certain that Rubina Dilaik will be crowned as the winner of the show, some are voting for Rahul Vaidya. Amidst the competition, actor Rajkummar Rao enters the house as a guest where he asks the housemates to pinpoint each other’s mistakes. To which, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni targeted Rubina Dilaik, accusing her that she can’t accept or see her own mistakes while Rubina slammed Rahul, saying that he thinks he is ‘Know-it-all’.

In the previous episodes, we saw Rahul and Rubina have let the bygones be bygones as we saw the former signing romantic songs for the latter. While Aly anyway is very close to Rubina but this time, it was seen a pretty opposite in the latest promo. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli bashes Rakhi Sawant. That’s not, at the end of the promo, Rao gives a hint of a new member and the door opens, however, the secret is not been revealed yet. Well, as the game is nearing its end, all five contestants are not bringing on their A-game, in order to win the trophy.

Meanwhile, ahead of its finale, we recently conducted a poll asking netizens if Rahul Vaidya has whatever it takes to be the winner where 71.8% votes went for yes while the remaining 28.2% people voted for a ‘No'. A similar poll was conducted with Rubina as well where 80.3% voted for yes while 19.7% don’t think she has the potential to win the show.

Credits: spotboye