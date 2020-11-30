Bigg Boss 14: What! Jasmine Bhasin had attempted suicide for facing rejections!

MUMBAI: Jasmine Bhasin is one of the most popular and loved actresses on television and currently, she is ruling the television screens with her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

This week Bigg Boss introduced a task where the contestants had to reveal a secret about themselves which only a few people knew and no one else and whoever wins the task will be the first finalist of the show and will win the immunity stone from Rubina.

When it comes to Jasmine, she revealed how she faced a lot of rejections and she used to go from one audition to another but never used to get selected and as days passed, she lost hope and she did take an extreme step.

She reveals that she had tried to commit suicide after facing a lot of rejections as she felt dejected.

Before revealing her secret, she asks Aly if he would still love her the same way after hearing her secret.

While Jasmine was telling her secret, the actress broke down remembering her struggle days.

This week is going to be an emotional week for the housemates as they would have to reveal painful secrets about themselves.

