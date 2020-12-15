Bigg Boss 14: THIS is what Rashami Desai conveyed regarding Arshi Khan-Vikas Gupta's ugly face-off...READ ON

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta have been at odds with each other ever since they entered Bigg Boss 14. They had been fighting and arguing constantly, and things went on another level in last night’s episode after Vikas pushed Arshi into the swimming pool out of annoyance.

What led to this was Arshi provoking Vikas, saying that he disrespects his mother. Even before, she was often seen provoking him and touching him even though he asked her not to. Now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has aired her views on the fight between Arshi and Vikas.

Rashami Desai was spotted by the paparazzi who questioned her if she is watching the show around this time. Rashami replies, "Nahi, time hi nahi mil raha, main on and off travel kar rahi hu, shoot bhi kar rahi hu.”.

She then said that she really loved Arshi and Vikas, but she didn't like what Arshi did to Vikas. On being told that Vikas also hit back at her, Rashami said that one is bound to lose calm when you go into someone’s personal space. Rashami said, “That was very wrong and it shouldn't have happened.”.

Rashami also said that it was a personal attack and if Arshi talked about Vikas’ family, he was sure to hit back. “Family pe jaoge toh koi bhi bolega na.”, Rashami said.

However, she further added that Arshi, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are fun to watch.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta was seen having a meltdown and he said, “Main thak chuka hu zindagi se, I am alone (I am tired of this life).”.

Bigg Boss later confronted Vikas and Arshi over their behaviour and said that Vikas' pushing Arshi was unacceptable, who was then asked to leave the Bigg Boss house.

