Bigg Boss 14: When Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik got at loggerheads on the show

While the next season of the popular show is much awaited by fans, let us look at the huge clash that took place between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows. The show has been making headlines constantly due to fights, clashes and arguments. The show has seen some iconic clashes and face-offs in the Salman Khan hosted show.

While the next season of the popular show is much awaited by fans, let us look at the huge clash that took place between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss 14 house. 

What happened is when Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house for a task and Rubina was asked to pick a dumbbell and a note that read, ‘Yeh tohfa uss sadasya ko dijiye jo iss game mein sabse kamzor hai aur usey taakat ki sakht zarurat hai’ Thus Rubina decided to give the Dumbell to Jasmin. 

A furious Jasmin told Rubina, ‘Mai kamzor hun? Kal tak toh bol rahi thi healthy competition, hun. Kamzor hogi tum jo nakli chehra pehen ke ghumti ho’. 

Rubina replied to her, “Iska hai na ek alag se roop aata hai saamne, fir jaata hai, fir nikal jaata hai. Toh kahin na kahin jab crutches ki zaroorat padti hai na toh thoda bahut baahri support ki zaroorat pade aapko apne game ya spne vyaktitva ko nikhaarne ki, jhalkaane ki, toh aapko yeh sab cheezein zaroorat padti hai. Dumble ki bhi zaroorat hai taaki jo kamzor hai wo apne aap ko shashakt bana sake.”

Jasmin replied, “Khud day 1 se pati ke sahare pe hai, aur mujhe bol rahi ki crutches ki”

Although Rubina and Jasmin had a great bond initially, later things started to get sour between them. 

Ultimately Rubina ended up winning the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

