Bigg Boss 14: Which BB contestants' revelation shocked you the most?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The show has reached a level where the competition is becoming tougher for every contestant.

The dynamics have changed as the game is progressing and we see how friends are turning foes and vice versa.

Bigg Boss gave a chance to all the contestants to acquire the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik.

Well, the contestants had to spill out one secret of their lives in front of the whole world.

The participants were in a great dilemma and the viewers came through some shocking truths of the contestants.

While Rubina spoke about how she and Abhinav Shukla were set to head for a divorce and they would have been separated if they did not come to Bigg Boss. This definitely shocked everyone.

Nikki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan's revelation about being molested also took everyone by surprise.

Jasmin Bhasin revealed the low phase in her life and got teary-eyed.

