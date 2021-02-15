Bigg Boss 14: This is why Arshi Singh can't stop laughing

MUMBAI: A week ago, Arshi Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. She had entered as a challenger and managed to create a stir in the house with her friendship with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya and fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli.

Her equation with Salman Khan too was interesting to watch. In one of the episodes, Salman was seen trying to speak like Arshi, the way she speaks in an Urdu accent. He says she is being missed in the house. The actress couldn’t stop laughing about it.

“My equation with Salman Khan has been amazing since the beginning of my stint in Bigg Boss 11 and 14. The way we were seen on-screen, our off-screen conversations too happen the same way where we have a lot of fun conversations with each other. Whenever we used to speak with each other, things used to instantly become fun. No one can be a better host than him for sure,” shares Arshi.

Arshi misses the banter she had with the host. She shares, “He used to imitate the way I speak in Urdu and that is something we all found so funny. In fact I can't stop laughing when he imitates me."

