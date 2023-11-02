Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried

MUMBAI :Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen.

She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she was seen showcasing her dancing skills.

The actress gave great performances and impressed the judges with her dancing skills, and emerged as the finalist of the show.

Since then, the show has come to an end, and now the fans miss watching her on screen.

The actress is quite active on social media. She keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently, the actress shared a photo where she looked severely ill, in which her lips are swollen and she looks down and out.

Rubina has been suffering from a cold, sore throat, and infection.

She shared the photo and captioned it saying “Fever, sore throat, infection, and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers) and am frustrated and also laughing looking at myself, WTF!”

Well, the fans seem to be worried and have sent get-well-soon wishes and seem to be worried for her.

We wish Rubina a speedy recovery!

