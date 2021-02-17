Bigg Boss 14: WOAH! Aly Goni goes down on his knees for Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya teases 'Aashiqui chal rahi hai in dono ki'

MUMBAI: Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli started off as good friends in the Bigg Boss 14 house. There was a time when it also appeared that Nikki has feelings for Aly Goni. However, later, we also saw fighting and yelling at each other at top of their voices. Their friendship turned sour and Nikki became best friends with Rubina Dilaik. But it seems, since it is the finale week, the contestants are leaving all the animosity behind and are trying to have a good time inside the house. Aly Goni was recently seen going down on his knees for Nikki Tamboli.

It so happened that during the 'Cupid ki Bhaddas' task, Aly Goni won as he had maximum balloons left. But Nikki didn't want him to win and she burst most of them in order to make Rubina Dilaik win. She got bashed for her act by the Bigg Boss and that left her upset. She vouched to not do any tasks in the future. Later, as the contestants found her to be upset, they decided to do something to cheer her up. Aly Goni went up to her and gave her his chocolates. She asked him to go away as she was in a bad mood, surprisingly, Aly went on his knees and handed over a balloon to her. It brought a smile to her face.

Rahul Vaidya who was witnessing all of this passed a comment saying, "Aashiqui chal rahi hai in dono ki." Lol.

Well, Jasmin Bhasin is surely not going to be much pleased with Aly Goni on this!

Credits: spotboye