Bigg Boss 14: Woah! Eijaz Khan becomes the first finalist, gets the immunity stone from Rubina

Eijaz Khan has been one of the strongest contestants in the BB14 house since day one. He has made a strong impact on the audience.

He grabbed the headlines for his on-off friendship with Pavitra Punia, and they both share a great bond of friendship and understanding.

The actor took a little time to put his point forward, but now he does it with full conviction and stands strong for himself.

He gained the audience's love even during the fight with Kavita where she told a zillion things to him but he kept quiet and didn’t say anything.

As we all know, during the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman had announced that there would be a mid-season finale where only four contestants will be joining the challengers to play the game.

Now, as per media reports, Eijaz Khan has become the first finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss had given them a secret task where everyone had shared a secret about themselves that the audiences had never heard before.

In this task, Eijaz shared that he was molested when he was younger. That is why he gets scared when someone touches him. He won and became the first finalist of the show.

As per media reports, he also got the immune stone from Rubina.

Well, who else will be joining Eijaz?

