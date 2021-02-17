BIGG BOSS 14: Wow! Bigg Boss fulfills Rubina, Aly, and Rakhi's wish

MUMBAI: The finale of the show is just five days away, and all the contestants are giving their best shot to become finalists of the show.

As we all know, five contestants are remaining on the show, and one will get evicted just a few days before the finale.

Bigg Boss is trying his best to keep the five contestants busy by giving some tasks to them. In today’s episode BB will be giving the housemates a new cave task of sacrificing and whoever wins the task Bigg Boss will full fill their wish.

Now as per the live feed Aly, Rubina and Rakhi won the task and Bigg Boss fulfilled their wishes.

Where Aly wished to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece, Rubina wanted to do the mountain dance with the housemates and Rakhi wanted to eat Pizza.

Bigg Boss fulfilled their wishes, where Aly broke down talking to his mother, Rubina was seen teaching the housemates her folk dance from where she hails and everyone enjoyed Pizza all thanks to Rakhi’s wish.

Well, only a few days left and it's good to see the contestants have a good time together.

