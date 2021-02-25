Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar head out for their first Dinner Date post 5 months straight, READ

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya may have not won the trophy of Bigg Boss 14 but he did win several hearts. He stayed in the news for his entertainment quotient and fights with Rubina Dilaik.

But most importantly, he grabbed headlines as he proposed his lady love, Disha Parmar, on national television. On her birthday, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha by writing 'Marry Me' on his t-shirt.

Months later, on Valentine's Day '21, he got his answer as Disha stepped inside the BB 14 house to validate Rahul's proposal by saying a 'Yes'.

Now last evening, both of them were spotted together as they stepped out for a dinner date.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted by the paparazzi. They were all colour coordinated as both of them were dressed in white. Rahul wore white pants and a white sweatshirt while Disha kept it classy in a white top.

The first runner-up even got a little chatty with the media as he said that after five long months he got to go out on a date with his lady love. He said that he is very happy and he missed going out for dinners when he was inside the controversial house. He even joked that his 'madam' goes to only a few particular places.

Talking about their wedding, in an interview, Rahul confirmed that it is happening in the month of June. "If my mother has said that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. My mom has left for home but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together we will have a discussion about marriage. You all will be definitely come for the wedding and you will get to know.", he informed.

Credit: SpotboyE