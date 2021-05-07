Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant rejoices Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle's suspension

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was permanently suspended on Tuesday.

Days later, Bigg Boss 14's fame Rakhi Sawant has reacted to it. Rakhi hailed the swift action that Twitter India took in terms of Kangana’s Twitter handle suspension.

The Bigg Boss 14's challenger said, “Acha Hua”, reacting to the news.

During her latest appearance in the city, while speaking with the paparazzi, Rakhi gave a long explanation on why she feels Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter suspension was the right decision taken.

During her interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant reacted and said, “Aise aise bol ke, desh mein ladna nahi chahiye na. Bhai bhaiyon ko ladana nahi chahiye. Eke k city city ko nahi ladna chahiye. Aise comments, hum desh ke naagrik hai, aur humko aise koi comment nahi karne chahiye, jo desh ke bacchon ke khilaaf ho, desh ke logon ke khilaaf ho, desh ke mantiryon ke khilaaf ho. Desh se gaddari nahi karni chahiye. Aur desh ke khilaaf ho, Nahi.”.

She added, “Yeh nahi hona chahiye, I think.”.

Rakhi concluded, “Jo bhi Twitter walo ko laga unhone sahi kiya.”.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was suspended after she made a series of explosive tweets reacting to the alleged violence in West Bengal after the assembly elections. Her account was suspended for ‘hateful conduct'.

A Twitter spokesperson said the action taken against Ranaut was for 'repeated violations of Twitter rules specifically our 'Hateful Conduct' policy and 'Abusive Behaviour' policy.'

Last year, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter handle was also permanently suspended. It was only after that the Manikarnika actress made her debut on Twitter.

Following the suspension, Ranaut also released an official statement.

