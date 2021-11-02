Bigg Boss 15: Angry! Netizens fume in anger as Simba crosses limits calls Umar Riaz a “Terrorist”, fans trend #EvictSimbaNow on social media say how can someone call anyone a terrorist; hope Salman Khan takes a stand on it as its a serious issue

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness a massive aggressive fight between Umar and Simba during the nomination task, where Umar will destroy Simba’s basket even before the task begins and that’s what pissed Simba and he loses his cool.

The two will hurl abuses at each other and in a very aggressive manner, Simba will push Umar into the pool, post this Bigg Boss doesn’t take any decision of eviction and doesn’t even give warning to the contestants.

This hasn’t gone well with the viewers and they have begun a trend on social media #EvictSimbaNow as they feel it's disgusting to even call someone a terrorist.

Simba told Umar that during the task he looks like a terrorist and asked him that he didn’t put Surma and come. This statement of Simba as created a stir on social media where the Netizens are opposing this line and saying that Umar is being targeted for his religion.

The fans have objected to this and have said that how can someone call anyone terrorist, just because he is a Muslim guy and is wearing Surma how does he become a terrorist? They have appealed to host Salman Khan to take action against this as this is not a small thing to say.

Simba : YOU LOOK LIKE TERRORIST



When a Muslim Guy wears Surma wo Terrorist jaise dikhega ?



It's not at all a small thing to call someone terrorist.@BeingSalmanKhan You really need to take action.



EVICT SIMBA NOW @GAUAHAR_KHAN @ColorsTV @kamaalrkhan #BiggBoss15 — (@Media_Tak1) November 2, 2021

Netizens are also requesting Bigg Boss to take some action because in the live feed Umar is seen in pain and they said this could be a huge injury.

What is this ?

This is not a normal push ( if someone wants to justify)

How is he allowed to do all this ?

Not doing anything in the show , getting undeserving support and now this is what he does @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss

EVICT SIMBA RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/7QZBy3Ma84 — Nomaan ellahi (@iamnomaanellahi) November 1, 2021

The fans are outraged with this comment of Simba and says that its high time Salman takes a stand on this as now religion is being targeted and this is not good for the show and for the viewers who are watching the show. They have also told Bigg Boss to take some serious action as now Umar is being targeted for his religion.

What the hell is wrong with simba?

EVICT SIMBA NOW https://t.co/6qY54wScli — Abdul Rafay (@abdul_10009) November 1, 2021

#evictsimbanow Dirtiest player he is being sweet is not every thing in life be mature he has dirty thoughts about #JusticeForUmarRiaz . Saying "surma laga k atankwadi dikhta hai" The host of the show mr. @BeingSalmanKhan apply surma too then what r your thoughts about him Simba? — Mahek Pathan (@MahekPathan19) November 2, 2021

Kisike religion pe comments karna this is not tolerable pehle badly push karna firbi makers chop then religion @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @mnysha @EndemolShineIND kese abitak chop reh sakte he

EVICT SIMBA NOW #JusticeForUmarRiaz — Evana Hussain (@evana_hussain) November 2, 2021

Hey Mumbaikars, what are you waiting for?

Go and file a complaint against Simba for his derogatory remarks .



PLZZ, this is disgusting.



EVICT SIMBA NOW #JusticeForUmarRiaz — Jainul Haque Ansari (@JainulA11173449) November 2, 2021

Simba told #UmarRiaz "tu task main atankbadi lagta hain akho main surma mat laga na" Judging a person for his religion cant be tolerated at all. Now this matter isnt just abt violence, we want to evict simba for demeaning religions & 4 hurting our sentiments#JusticeForUmarRiaz — Umar Ki Baby (@team_umarriaz_) November 2, 2021

Ye to sidha sidha ak dharm ke bare me bola he bb ise sport kar rhi fir to galt he#JusticeForUmarRiaz EVICT SIMBA NOW https://t.co/osKH4nrjhK — Taapsee Baisa (@TaapseeBaisa1) November 2, 2021

Well, now since the outrage is so serve it will be interesting to see what will be Salman's reaction to this and would he reprimand Simba for his behaviour.

