Bigg Boss 15: Angry! Netizens fume in anger as Simba crosses limits calls Umar Riaz a “Terrorist”, fans trend #EvictSimbaNow on social media say how can someone call anyone a terrorist; hope Salman Khan takes a stand on it as its a serious issue

The Simba and Umar fight as gone to the next level as Simba crosses his limit where he tells Umar that he looks like a Terrorist during the task and he should go and wear Surma.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
02 Nov 2021 03:01 PM
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness a massive aggressive fight between Umar and Simba during the nomination task, where Umar will destroy Simba’s basket even before the task begins and that’s what pissed Simba and he loses his cool. 

The two will hurl abuses at each other and in a very aggressive manner, Simba will push Umar into the pool, post this Bigg Boss doesn’t take any decision of eviction and doesn’t even give warning to the contestants. 

This hasn’t gone well with the viewers and they have begun a trend on social media #EvictSimbaNow as they feel it's disgusting to even call someone a terrorist. 

Simba told Umar that during the task he looks like a terrorist and asked him that he didn’t put Surma and come. This statement of Simba as created a stir on social media where the Netizens are opposing this line and saying that Umar is being targeted for his religion. 

The fans have objected to this and have said that how can someone call anyone terrorist, just because he is a Muslim guy and is wearing Surma how does he become a terrorist? They have appealed to host Salman Khan to take action against this as this is not a small thing to say.

Netizens are also requesting Bigg Boss to take some action because in the live feed Umar is seen in pain and they said this could be a huge injury. 

The fans are outraged with this comment of Simba and says that its high time Salman takes a stand on this as now religion is being targeted and this is not good for the show and for the viewers who are watching the show. They have also told Bigg Boss to take some serious action as now Umar is being targeted for his religion.

Well, now since the outrage is so serve it will be interesting to see what will be Salman's reaction to this and would he reprimand Simba for his behaviour. 

