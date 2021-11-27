Bigg Boss 15: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Is Bigg Boss following the same strategy of calling ex-contestants and challengers? Is this the new concept?

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss began on a good note and was doing well when it came to TRP ratings. The show was among the top 10 shows in terms of BARC ratings.

But then, the TRP fell drastically. The show went out of the top 20 shows. Since then, the makers of the show are trying their best to do everything possible to get back on track.

We did see them introducing the VIP track to bringing in the OTT contestants on the show.

Post that we did see the media coming in and selecting the bottom 6 of the show. A few contestants got eliminated and there were new wild-card entries.

But seems like the show and the makers of are following the same pattern of the previous seasons where they are calling the ex-contestants on the show either as wild cards or challengers

In the last season of the show, we did see how ex-contestants came on the show as challengers, and post that, the TRPs had shot up a bit.

The audiences also feel the pattern of the season is the same.

Netizens have come out and spoken about the strategy that the show is following.



Jasmine Singh: The show becomes very boring, and in the initial seasons we did see how the makers of the show maintained the rules of the show and didn’t allow ex-contestants to come on the show as that was one of the main rules of the game. But the last two seasons the rules were changed and ex-contestants were called in as the challengers of the show.

Karan Malhotra: The makers of the show have lost the plot. They are bringing all the ex-contestants on the show and it's boring to see the same contestants again.

Pooja Bajaj: The makers of the show have gone crazy with the number of changes they are bringing on the show. We have seen these contestants before and doesn’t make sense to bring them back on the show.

Tanya Roy: The makers are introducing all the new twists and turn in the show to increase the TRP of the serial and one can understand that, but instead of bringing the old contestants they should bring in new contestants as wild cards, as seeing the same contestants again will be boring and will be a negative effect on the show.

Neha Prakash: I used to love the show initially but then lost complete interest in it. Now there is no use in talking about the show and this season has lost its charm and I don’t think it can bounce back.

Well, the concept of introducing ex-contestants as challengers or wild cards has happened in Season 8 and then Seasons 14 and 15.

The audience are bored of it and want to see something new.

