BIGG BOSS 15: Aww! Check out the special gesture of the housemates for Vishal Kotian’s mother

MUMBAI : Things aren’t in favor of Vishal post-weekend ka vaar as the housemates aren’t in those good terms with the actor as they have come to know his game plan and how he manipulated and broke their trust which is somewhere not true as Vishal as cleared his stance with Jay and Tejasswi.

But still, somewhere the housemates have a soft corner for the actor and thus they did a special gesture for his mother’s birthday and made him feel special.

Simba who Vishal has made a new alliance with does a very special thing for the actor where he bakes a cake for him and the entire housemates would cut the cake together and celebrate his mother’s birthday.

Everyone would sing and give a message in the camera to Vishal’s mother and wishes her “Happy Birthday” for a moment the scene would look like nothing has happened between Vishal and the housemates.

Earlier to this, Vishal would break down in the garden area and would be seen crying bitterly and remembering his mother and tells that everyone over here is making the relationship as per their convivence and sometimes it’s so hurtful

Well, there is no doubt that Vishal is a very strong contestant of the house and he is paying the game very well but just needs to be a bit careful and smart while he plays the game.

