Bigg Boss 15: Aww! This photo of Vishal Kotian and Salman Khan will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

One can definitely say that if he was in the house today, he would have rocked it and the game would have belonged to him. But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show all of a sudden and his fans were highly disappointed.

Salman was also impressed with Vishal and his body of work and if one remembers when he had come on the show and told about his struggle Salman was impressed by the actor and said that he would be going a long way.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is why Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Moose Jattana won’t be entering the house as wild cards )

Every year post the finale Salman always hosts an after-party for the contestants of the show where everyone gets a chance to party and spends some time with Salman Khan and have a good fun time post the show.

This year also Salman had hosted an after-party for the contestants of the show and one can see how much the contestants have enjoyed in the photos they have shared on social media.

We came across a photo where Vishal is seen kissing Salman Khan in the party and the photo shows the liking that Salman has for Vishal.

Fans are speculating if the picture is authentic or morphed as they know Salman allows very few people to come this close to him.

When Vishal was eliminated from the show that time also Salman had said that he was a deserving contestant of the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )