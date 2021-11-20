Bigg Boss 15: Big Twist! Bigg Boss to announce the top five finalists of the show; no eviction this week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 began with a very good note and had great TRP’s and was among one of the Top 10 shows on television.

But then as weeks passed by the show came down and saw a drop in the TRP ratings and today it’s out of the TOP 10 shows in the BARC ratings.

The makers of the show are going all out to bring in new twists and turn in the show from calling wild card entries to introducing the VIP zone in the game but seems like nothing is been working on the show.

The latest we hear is that wild card entries Rashami Desai, Devoleena will be entering the house soon, and will be competing with the contestants for this season.

The two were seen on Bigg Boss 13 where Rashami was the finalist of the show whereas Devoleena had to leave the show in between because of her back injury.

Along with this twist, there is another twist that is going to shock the contestants and they could feel a bit pressured by this.

This week, Jay, Karan, Teja, Neha, and Rajiv have been nominated as they are not, VIP members, but the voting lines are closed this week and hence there could be no eliminations.

But the biggest twist in the show is that within 48 hrs the show will get its top 5 finalists who would be playing the game with the challengers and the wild card entries.

Who among Karan, Tejasswi, Jay, Rajiv, Neha, Pratik, Simba, Nishant, Vishal, and Umar will be eliminated from the show one would have to wait and watch, and who would reach the TOP 5 finalist would be worth the watch?

This could happen through a task or through public live voting nothing has been finalized as yet.

Well, it will be interesting to see who will be the top 5 finalists of the show.

Who according to you should be the top 5 finalists of the show, do let us know in the comments below.

